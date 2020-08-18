Tazne van Wyk murder case transferred to High Court, suspect faces more charges

The suspect had been initially accused of just kidnapping and murdering 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk but he's now been slapped with a total of 20 charges.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a man accused of the rape and murder of eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk has been transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

The accused appeared in the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was arrested in February in Cradock in the Eastern Cape about a week after the Elsies River girl's disappearance.

The man had been initially accused of just kidnapping and murdering 8-year-old Van Wyk but he's now been slapped with a total of 20 charges.

In addition to the count of murder, he faces eleven of rape, three counts of common assault and two of kidnapping.

He's also been charged with sexual assault, incest and the violation or desecration of a corpse.

The matter was yesterday transferred to the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial conference scheduled for late January.

The accused, who has been held at the Goodwood prison since his arrest has been being transferred to Pollsmoor Prison.

He was out on parole at the time of Van Wyk's murder and has been convicted of numerous crimes dating back to 1981.

The girl was last seen on 7 February while walking to a tuck shop across the road from her family home. A week later, Tazne's alleged killer was taken into custody and he led police to the child's body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

