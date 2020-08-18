Stage 2 power cuts to kick in from 4pm today, Eskom confirms

The power utility said that the power system was severely constrained.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will endure stage 2 loadshedding from 4pm on Tuesday, the power utility has confirmed.

In a statement, Eskom confirmed that stage 2 power cuts would be implemented from 4pm until 10pm tonight and that the power cuts would continue between 91m and 10pm on Wednesday.

• How to check your loadshedding schedule

The utility said that its system was still severely constrained this afternoon following the breakdown of several units.

It said that the constrained power system was expected to persist over the next few days due to the cold front that's made landfall across the country.

#POWERALERT 2



Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 16:00 until 22:00 as power system is severely

constrained; Stage 2 will again be implemented from 09:00 until 22:00 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Dl6Aodbghe — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 18, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.