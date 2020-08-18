St Helena Bay community mourns death of Leo Williams (9)

Leo Williams has been fighting for his life at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital for just over two weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in the West Coast town of St Helena Bay mourned the death of a 9-year-old boy shot in the head during service delivery protests in the area.

Leo Williams had been fighting for his life at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital for just over two weeks.

Chaos erupted in the community of Laingville when police clashed with demonstrators at the end of last month.

Family spokesperson Thyrone Williams said the little boy's relatives were distraught after visiting the hospital on Monday where doctors told them there was nothing more they could do for the 9-year-old.

He said little Leo would be sorely missed as everyone in the close-knit community of Laingville knew and loved the friendly child.

Williams accompanied the boy's relatives to hospital where Leo took his last breath just before 3 pm, 10 minutes after doctors switched off life support.

“They informed the family that there is absolutely nothing they can do anymore, and that the family had to make that heartbreaking decision. The family is heartbroken. It’s the first time they are losing a child like this.”

Leo was sitting inside his uncle's house watching TV when he was hit in the head as police clashed with protesters outside.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing the matter.

