Six people arrested in Eldorado Park for possession of illicit cigarettes

Police said that preliminary reports suggested that this was part of a distribution network.

Some of the illicit cigarettes seized by police in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on 17 August 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Illegal cigarette traders have been dealt a major blow with the arrest of six suspects who had been loading boxes of illicit cigarettes onto a number of trucks in Eldorado Park.

Illegal cigarette operators have been making millions of rands during the lockdown.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said that more arrests were expected.

"Preliminary reports suggest that the crime scene at an industrial site in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, has been used as a distribution nodal point where alleged traders, in this case, the six arrested suspects, were collecting the illicit cargo for further distribution and sales."

