Six people arrested in Eldorado Park for possession of illicit cigarettes

Police said that preliminary reports suggested that this was part of a distribution network.

JOHANNESBURG - Illegal cigarette traders have been dealt a major blow with the arrest of six suspects who had been loading boxes of illicit cigarettes onto a number of trucks in Eldorado Park.

Illegal cigarette operators have been making millions of rands during the lockdown.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said that more arrests were expected.

"Preliminary reports suggest that the crime scene at an industrial site in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, has been used as a distribution nodal point where alleged traders, in this case, the six arrested suspects, were collecting the illicit cargo for further distribution and sales."

#sapsGP Today joint intelligence driven operation between the SAPS and SARS leads to the recovery of illicit cigarettes worth multi-millions of rands, and the arrest of 6 suspects in Eldorado Park. The possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out. TMhttps://t.co/Q9q8gshURH pic.twitter.com/Yg45kP9gaK — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 17, 2020

