Some S. Africans show cautious optimism over eased rules under alert level 2

JOHANNESBURG - As the country moves into level two of the lockdown on Tuesday, some South Africans showed cautious optimism over the eased restrictions.

While government’s decision to amend the regulations was made in a bid to restore some of the country’s deteriorating businesses and industries, the amended restrictions also brought a small window of normality.

WATCH: Tobacco, alcohol, inter-provincial travel & curfew - level 2 lockdown amendments

Regulations including inter-provincial travel, the lift of the alcohol and tobacco sales ban, visits to parks and beaches as well as family gatherings (limited to 10 visitors). gave some residents in Johannesburg newfound freedom.

“Super excited for everything to go kind of back to normal,” one man said. While another said: “I am looking forward to going to work. It’s been very difficult, but things are easing up. I am very happy.”

While others were ready to take full advantage of the eased regulations, some residents welcomed the amendments with wariness.

“There’s going to be a lot more corruption that’s going to be taking place,” one man said.

“I’ve got mixed feelings. I wish everyone was like me and be more cautious. We need to open the economy, but people still need to play safe.”

Theatres, concerts, weddings, and gyms have also been permitted, however, the wearing of masks and a 10 pm curfew remain mandatory.

