SA poorer without veteran sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku, says Safa's Jordaan

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) on Tuesday said that it was saddened by the passing of veteran sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku.

The legend passed away on Monday after succumbing to COVID-19 at the age of 59.

Safa president Danny Jordaan paid tribute to Mseleku, saying that he was a giant in every right and that South Africa was poorer without him.

“We are all heartbroken, gutted, and feeling empty. Sbusiso Mseleku was a giant in every right. He is the one who coined the name ‘Bafana Bafana’ for our senior men’s national team. He was among the highly respected writers and commentators within the sports industry. South Africa is poorer without him. We have been plunged into mourning,” Jordaan said in a statement.

Mseleku worked for several media organisations including the Sowetan, City Press, and the SABC. He retired in 2019 to start his own digital platform after working as a sports editor at City Press.

Jordaan said Mseleku was the walking encyclopaedia of South African sports, especially football.

“Sbusiso was a sports person through and through. Even when he left City Press, a publication he served with distinction, he went on to form his own digital sports company and was feeding various media houses in South Africa and on the continent, including Safa with his distinct content,” Jordaan said.

“To his family, I say, we are all grieving with you on this huge loss. Here is an individual who has run his race. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

