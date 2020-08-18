20°C / 22°C
SA COVID-19: Fewer new infections, 143 more deaths as lockdown level 2 kicks in

On Monday, the health ministry reported that 2,541 new infections had been detected over the past 24-hour cycle.

SAB beer crates are being gathered as Fenyane Bottle store prepares for alcohol sales, It will also be allowed again on the 18 August 2020. Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments only up until 10 pm. Vosloorus, Ekuerhuleni. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
SAB beer crates are being gathered as Fenyane Bottle store prepares for alcohol sales, It will also be allowed again on the 18 August 2020. Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments only up until 10 pm. Vosloorus, Ekuerhuleni. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Another 143 people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, this brought the national death toll to 11,982.

On Monday, the health ministry reported that 2,541 new infections had been detected over the past 24-hour cycle.

The new infections pushed the number of known cases in the country to almost 590,000 cases.

As of 18 August 2020, the recovery was at 80% with over 477,000 people having recovered so far.

Timeline

