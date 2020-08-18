Money's no issue: R5k bill & more as shoppers queue to stock up after booze ban

Under level 2 of the lockdown, which came into effect at midnight South Africans, can once again buy alcohol and cigarettes legally.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg residents flocked to liquor stores that finally opened their doors for business on Tuesday, with some saying they intend to splurge up to R10,000.

The sale of liquor came to an abrupt halt last month when government re-implemented the ban without warning.

A long queue snaked around the liquor entrance at Makro in Roodeport on Tuesday morning, and the cold weather has not deterred some of these customers.

Masked and in winter gear, they waited patiently for two to three hours before the store opened its doors.

Kamal Parbhoo, who is a whiskey lover, said money was no issue when it came to his drink of choice.

“We’re stocking up today and buying brandy, whiskey and beers. Today, we’ll probably spend about R5,000 to R10,000 on stock.”

Another shopper, who did want to be identified, said he would buy liquor to boost the industry.

“It’s a cold morning. I am ready to get some refreshments after a long lockdown. It’s been hard. Some of us had to resort to other methods to get alcohol. The industry has been hit, especially the winelands. Today is about supporting the economy.”

According to a Makro staff member, they would not be a limit on purchases on Tuesday.

