Probe into alleged abuse of power by senior ANC KZN members to begin today

Senior KZN ANC member Jomo Sibiya is accused of political interference and having his former love interest arrested for allegedly defying a protection order.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said that a task team led by former Premier Willies Mchunu to probe one of its senior members, Jomo Sibiya, and two others would begin its work on Tuesday.

Sibiya is accused of political interference and having his former love interest arrested for allegedly defying a protection order.

His co-accused are Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka and Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who is the mayor of Newcastle.

Sibiya approached the ANC to give his side of the story after the news broke following the arrest of a woman who was posing as a doctor in various hospitals in the province.

The trio is accused of abuse against women after an anonymous letter was sent to KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala in July. The letter alleged that Sibiya had Nokwanda Ndlovu arrested, who was his former lover.

ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that they were appealing to the author of the letter to come forward.

“A public invitation was extended and is again today being extended to the anonymous author of the social media post to come forward and also make a representation to the task team,” he said.



Ntuli said that they were expecting recommendations from the task team by the end of the month.

