People who destroy infrastructure are hooligans, not protesters - Madikizela

Over the past two weeks at least five Golden Arrow buses have been targeted in separate attacks.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has condemned the ongoing attacks on Golden Arrow buses.

Over the past two weeks at least five buses have been targeted in separate attacks.

Two buses were set alight while en-route to the depot in Philippi yesterday.

Last week, three buses were targeted during protests on the N2 highway.

Two of them were torched.

“It is infuriating when people destroy the infrastructure, schools and community halls in the name of service delivery. We cannot call those people protesters; we must call them exactly what they are. They are hooligans.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.