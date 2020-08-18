Parkwood community meets again in fight against gang violence

A meeting was held on Monday night between the Grassy Park community policing forum (CPF) and a group of residents.

CAPE TOWN - Another community meeting is scheduled in Parkwood in a week’s time to discuss issues pertaining to gangsterism that is plaguing the area.

The CPF’s Melvin Jonkers said that shootings had occurred in Parkwood almost every day over the past month and it was fuelled by a drug turf war.

“We had a very good meeting last night with the leadership of the Parkwood community, and we came up with a few suggestions, like lanes need to be closed. Gangs use the lanes when shooting and when they drive from one street to another while shooting.”

Over the weekend, a 60-year-old woman died after she was shot in the head while driving.

Jonkers said that arrests had since been made in connection with her murder.

“Police have arrested two suspects for her killing. The CPF and police will oppose bail so that these members who are shooting on a daily basis can be removed to make Parkwood a safer area again.”

