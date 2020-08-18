Mauritius arrests captain of Japanese ship that caused oil spill

The bulk carrier 'MK Wakashio' ran aground on a coral reef off the southeastern coast of Mauritius on 25 July and began oozing oil more than a week later.

LONDON - Mauritius has arrested the captain of a Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground off its coast, causing a devastating oil spill in one of the world’s most pristine maritime environments, police said on Tuesday.

“We have arrested the captain of the vessel and another member of the crew. After having been heard by the court they have been denied bail and are still in detention,” Inspector Siva Coothen told Reuters.

