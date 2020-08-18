20°C / 22°C
Mali govt urges dialogue with soldiers after base takeover

According to witnesses and officials, soldiers seized an important army base in the town of Kati, near the capital Bamako, on Tuesday morning.

Malian soldiers are celebrated as they arrive at the Indipendence square in Bamako on 18 August 2020. Mali's Prime Minister Boubou Cisse called on 18 August 2020, for 'fraternal dialogue' with soldiers who seized a key military garrison and have triggered fears of a coup attempt. Picture: AFP.
Malian soldiers are celebrated as they arrive at the Indipendence square in Bamako on 18 August 2020. Mali's Prime Minister Boubou Cisse called on 18 August 2020, for 'fraternal dialogue' with soldiers who seized a key military garrison and have triggered fears of a coup attempt. Picture: AFP.
35 minutes ago

BAMAKO - Mali's Prime Minister Boubou Cisse called on Tuesday for "fraternal dialogue" with soldiers who seized a key military garrison and have triggered fears of a coup attempt.

"The government is calling for calm and makes itself available ... to engage in fraternal dialogue in order to remove all misunderstandings," he said in a statement.

The prime minister also admitted that the soldiers may have "legitimate frustrations".

Details of the events in Mali remain unclear. But according to witnesses and officials, soldiers seized an important army base in the town of Kati, near the capital Bamako, on Tuesday morning.

