Liquor traders express concern over lockdown impact on businesses

JOHANNESBURG - Liquor stores across Johannesburg on Tuesday saw long queues with people re-stocking on booze after it was banned for a second time during level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.

Alcohol can be sold from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm. But this time around, the regulations permit on-premises consumption at bars, pubs, taverns and restaurants until 10pm.

#TheReturnOfAlcohol #Level2lockdown Small Businesses, restaurants are also stocking up ahead of on-premises consumption. VM pic.twitter.com/NctBGPBmcN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 18, 2020

Francinah Fenyanye, owner of Fenyane’s Tavern, said that despite government’s attempt to give alcohol traders a lifeline it would be difficult to turn a profit or break even.

“The little savings that we had are finished now and we won’t make a profit for a long time. We have really struggled throughout this period,” she said.

Fenyanye feared that if the stringent regulations did not steer the customers away, the crippling economy would. She said that most people in the community had lost their jobs in the past five months and were in no position to spend.

“We don’t know what to expect as most people are now unemployed. We will restock but our businesses will never be the same again,” Fenyanye said.

While some people had expressed concern over the quality of beverages that had been stored for a while, Fenyanye said that expired drinks would not be sold.

