Liquor industry could spend up to R150mn on COVID-19 awareness plans

The Beer Association of South Africa said it was implementing a number of programmes to ensure the responsible trade in alcohol while trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The domestic liquor industry promised to do more to promote the responsible consumption of alcohol.



It explains training had been offered and guidelines were drawn up and provided to liquor outlets on issues, like social distancing.

The association also encouraged the public to use its so-called 'click-and-collect' platforms where customers could place orders via SMS and then pick up their purchases.

A hotline was also been set up where crimes and infringements could be reported.

The South African Liquor Brand owner’s Association’s Kurt Moore said the sector would ramp up awareness programmes.

“We are willing to ensure enhanced resources, including funds, people and time, are available to help government with the burden of the public health system. While the budget has not yet been finalised, the industry will set aside at least R150 million toward initiatives and challenges related to the excessive consumption of alcohol.”

South Africans didn’t waste any time when liquor stores re-opened on Tuesday morning with tavern owners among those queueing up to re-stock supplies after the dry spell.

People were now allowed to legally buy alcohol and cigarettes under level 2 of the lockdown which kicked in at midnight.

Authorities have warned people to drink responsibly so as not to undo the gains made so far in fighting the pandemic.

A customer said he was pleased because he won’t have to buy alcohol from the black market anymore.

“I was tired of drinking all the other stuff... I’m going to spend like R10,000 just to be safe. I don’t trust the president.”

