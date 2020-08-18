Limpopo SAPS arrest teen boy (17) for allegedly raping his sister (3)

The teenager is expected to appear in the Malamulele Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Limpopo police have arrested a 17-year-old boy for the rape of his three-year-old half-sister.

The young man was expected to appear in the Malamulele Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The toddler went missing while playing with other children on Sunday.

A medical report later confirmed she had been sexually assaulted.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The mother started looking for her and when she finally found her, she started suspecting that something might have happened to her. She then called the police and said she suspects that something worse might have happened to the child. The rape was confirmed at the local medical facility and that’s when the half-brother was arrested.”

