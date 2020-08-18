Victory for Popcru's Theledi after court rules his July dismissal was unlawful

He was dismissed at a national executive committee (NEC) meeting last month without being allowed to state his case and immediately barred from entering the union’s offices.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court has reinstated sacked general secretary of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) Nkosinathi Theledi

But in its judgment delivered, the court said Theledi’s removal was unlawful.

The union represents 160,000 police and prison workers and has been in the news recently following the mysterious disappearance of two hundred million rand from the union’s investment arm.

Theledi approached the labour court on an urgent basis, saying he was aware of intentions by Popcru’s leaders to fill his position.

In his court papers, he laid bare the infighting in one of the Congress of South African Trade Union’s biggest public-sector unions.

Earlier this year, it was reported that R200 million from the Popcru Group of Companies was channelled into a company called Popcru Group of Companies Management Services, which had among others the union’s president Zizamele Makhaza (formerly Cebekhulu) as trustees.

However, since the transfer, the monies have been untraceable.

Theledi was fired for initiating an investigation against the union’s Eastern Cape leadership and other NEC members after he uncovered a plot to discredit him - and get him removed from the position.

The court allowed the matter to be heard on an urgent basis and it has ordered that Theledi should be reinstated as Popcru general secretary with effect from the day he was fired on 28 July.

