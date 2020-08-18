I don’t tell Cabinet what to do – NDZ responds to criticism over lockdown bans

Dlamini-Zuma came under heavy criticism in recent months for being the public face and voice of government’s national coronavirus command council.

JOHANNESBURG – Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has defended herself against her detractors, saying she does not run the government.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, the minister set the record straight – saying she was part of the collective in government but does not run the government.

She specifically addressed the anger directed at her over the ban of the sale of alcohol and tobacco products – which would be accessible to the public as alert level two of the lockdown comes into effect on Tuesday.

“The way people have been putting it, it’s as though the entire Cabinet I tell them: ‘We are going to limit the sale of tobacco, now we are going to open the sale of tobacco, we are going to limit alcohol’. No, I don’t do that”, said Dlamini-Zuma.

She added that she also felt that the views that she was in charge do not undermine the President.

Tobacco products will be sold without any restrictions, while alcohol sales would now be allowed between 9 am and 5 pm – from Monday to Thursday.

