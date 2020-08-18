On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean.

Frances Bean Cobain turns 28 today.

For those coming of age in the 90s, it may feel strange to learn that she has now outlived her legendary father, Kurt Cobain.

Cobain was born on 18 August 1992 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Her Rockstar parents named her after Frances McKee, guitarist for The Vaselines, a band Nirvana covered in its epic MTV Unplugged performance months before Kurt’s suicide.

“All I want for my birthday this year is the gift of competent elected officials getting voted into office,” said Cobain.

“It’s the only thing my heart desires. My heart also desires tiramisu, but that’s beside the point.”

Cobain is a musician and professional model.

She controls the publicity rights to Kurt’s name and image.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt