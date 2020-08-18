20°C / 22°C
Eskom warns of 'load shedding at short notice'

In a statement on Tuesday, the power utility said while six generation units had returned to service, it had experienced breakdowns at other facilities.

the power utility said while six generation units had returned to service, it had experienced breakdowns at other facilities. Picture: Pixabay
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Eskom has warned that it may have to implement load shedding as the power system remains severely constrained.

In a statement on Tuesday, the power utility said while six generation units had returned to service, it had experienced breakdowns at other facilities.

“Any further deterioration in the generation performance may therefore necessitate the implementation of load shedding at short notice.”

Eskom has asked customers to reduce their electricity usage.

“Unplanned breakdowns stand at 11,900MW, adding to the 4,350 currently on planned maintenance. We urge the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to keep the lights on.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

