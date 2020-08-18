Eskom urges Gauteng customers to use electricity sparingly during cold front

The utility has warned that the power grid remains under pressure and load shedding could be back with very little notice.

JOHANNESBURG - With temperatures expected to dip as a cold front rolls into Gauteng on Tuesday, Eskom once again urged customers to use electricity sparingly.

The utility warned that the power grid remained under pressure and load shedding could be back with very little notice.

Technicians were still trying to bring units back online.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “These unplanned breakdowns contributed to more than 11,000 current unplanned capacity, which adds to 4,658 megawatts currently out on planned maintenance.”

Meanwhile, technicians from City Power were also still working to repair the Vasco da Gama switching station.

An explosion there left many Alexandra residents without power for a second day.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.