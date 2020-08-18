Eskom says constrained power system likely to last until end of the week

Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that many units had broken down at several power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - As Eskom works to get its generators back online, it said on Tuesday that most of its generation units had failed.

The power utility said it had no other option but to [implement stage two load shedding from 4pm until 10pm](http://back online). Stage 2 load shedding will also be implemented on Wednesday from 9am until 10pm.

• How to check your loadshedding schedule

Eskom warned that the constrained system was likely to last until the end of the week.

#POWERALERT 2



Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 16:00 until 22:00 as power system is severely

constrained; Stage 2 will again be implemented from 09:00 until 22:00 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Dl6Aodbghe — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 18, 2020

Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that many units had broken down at several power stations.

“Yesterday [Monday], six generators were returned to service at Medupi, Tutuka, Kendal, Majuba and Grootvlei power stations. The breakdown of four units overnight and this morning at Medupi, Duvha, Majuba, and Lethabo power stations, as well as a delay in the expected return to service of a unit at Medupi has resulted in the power system being constrained,” Mantshantsha said in a statement.

He added: “As the aged generation infrastructure is unreliable and volatile, this constrained power system is expected to persist for the rest of the week, particularly as the cold front hits.”

According to Eskom, unplanned breakdowns stood at more than 11,900MW of capacity, adding to the 4,350MW currently out on planned maintenance.

Eskom urged South Africans to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist the power utility to reduce the instances of loadshedding and keep the lights on.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.