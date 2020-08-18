Eskom in Gauteng warns of increasing electricity demand as cold front sets in

With temperatures expected to drop below zero degrees over the next few days, the utility has urged customers to use electricity sparingly.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom in Gauteng has warned customers that demand for electricity was rising as a cold front sets in over the province.

With temperatures expected to drop below zero degrees over the next few days, the utility urged customers to use electricity sparingly.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Reneiloe Semenya said: “Eskom is anticipating an increase in energy demand in Gauteng as temperatures are dropping and we are of the view that a lot of customers will be switching on their heaters and other heavy appliances at home.”

Meanwhile, City Power said it was still trying to restore power to three substations which have left residents in the Johannesburg CBD, Jeppestown and Marshalltown without electricity since Thursday.

City Power's Isaac Mangena has apologised to customers: “Work is currently happening to try and fix and connect some of the cables that have been damaged and ensure that we are able to restore electricity. We expect that this work will go on until Thursday.”

