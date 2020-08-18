Don’t panic buy! PnP welcomes liquor and cigarette buyers

Retail giant Pick n Pay said it was ready to welcome liquor and cigarette buyers.

Marketing director John Bradshaw said: “I think our customers are excited. We are excited. There are many who want to buy cigarettes and alcohol. We were hoping President Ramaphosa would say something like that and he did. We’re ready for customers this morning.”

He has urged customers not to panic buy.

“Because the sale of liquor was stopped with immediate effect, we have pretty full stores. Cigarettes was a longer time, but we’ve been able to get enough for around a month. Just get what you need.”

He added stores won’t impose a limit on the number of tobacco and booze items a customer can purchase.

“We’re not putting limits on liquor or tobacco. We think we can trust our customers to shop responsibly. But we will evaluate this. We want to make sure that customers get what they need, whether they visit at 9 am or 2 pm.”

