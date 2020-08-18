Death toll in Northern Cape guest house fire rises to 9

Police said a 36-year-old man who was admitted to a Cape Town hospital with serious burn wounds succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A ninth person has died following a fire at a Northern Cape guest house on Sunday.

Police said that a 36-year-old man who was admitted to a Cape Town hospital with serious burn wounds succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

The other victims included three adults and five children.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire at a holiday resort apartment in Witdraai on Sunday.

A seven-year-old girl remains unaccounted for while three people survived without any injuries.

Bones were retrieved from the debris, but they have not yet been identified.

“Forensic Fire Investigator and the Forensic Anthropologists are expected to process the scene soon. The investigation will assist in identifying burned remains discovered at the scene yesterday [Monday],” said police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

Ramatseba said that the forensic investigation would also look into the cause of the fire.

