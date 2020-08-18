De Lille ready 'to open bank accounts' as MPs question Beitbridge fence tender

Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille and officials from her department briefed Parliament’s Public Works Committee about its investigation into the Beitbridge border fence.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have questioned Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille’s alleged involvement in corrupt activities.

The R40 million project has been found to be irregular following an investigation that found the price was inflated by R17 million.

The matter will now be referred to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), who will investigate the contractor and department officials.

But MPs, like the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Samantha Graham, have asked whether the project was De Lille’s directive.

“There was a variation order mentioned in the previous meeting with the existing contractor, given that they were already on site. Did this form part of the minister’s directive and can we have sight of the minister’s directive?”

De Lille has denied any allegations that she may have been involved in the tender process.

“I am prepared to take this further and open up my bank accounts to show that I did not benefit from Beitbridge or any other tender in this department.”

