WC consumers urged to drink responsibly as level 2 kicks in

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that to date, the Western Cape Liquor Authority had investigated 117 contraventions of the lockdown and suspended 38 licences.

CAPE TOWN – “Drink responsibly” is the call from the Western Cape Community Safety Department.

This comes as the sale and transportation of alcohol became permissible from Tuesday under level 2 lockdown regulations.

Spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “Thirty-eight licences that were suspended initially, a total of 32 suspensions have been uplifted. Thirty were uplifted by the Liquor Licensing Tribunal, as they were no longer deemed a threat to the health and well-being of the public.”

