Temperatures expected to drop below zero as cold snap grips Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG – Tuesday is expected to be a chilly and windy day in Gauteng as a cold front sets over the province, while Eskom warned residents to use heating devices sparingly as the power grid remains constrained.

Forecaster Celeste Fourie said: “The wind is going to start picking up a little bit and then going into tomorrow morning we can expect a drop in minimum temperatures. The southern parts of Gauteng is going to be about minus two degrees, and the northern parts is going to be zero degrees.”

Meanwhile, Eskom said technicians are still working to bring some of its units back online which meant the system was still under pressure.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We request the people to assist us in keeping the lights on by reducing the usage of electricity.”

