BLSA: Govt, business community must develop economic recovery plan

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) said it doubts government has an economic recovery plan, following months under lockdown.

The country moved to level 2 lockdown at midnight, reopening almost all economic activity.

However, thousands of jobs had been lost and economic growth will be dealt a further blow.

The organisation’s Busi Mavuso said a plan was urgently needed.

“Business and labour have already put together plans, the ANC has already put together plans. They can come together and create a plan, to ensure we save our country and put it back on its growth path.”

