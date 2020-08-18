Beresford Williams appointed acting CSA President

Williams will act in the role, following the sudden resignation of Chris Nenzani, until the organisation hold their AGM, which is set for the 5 September 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The Board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that Beresford Williams will fill the role of acting president following the resignation of Chris Nenzani.

He will act in the role until the organisation hold their AGM, which is set for the 5 September 2020.

Nenzani’s resignation was confirmed on Monday with a statement from CSA stating that, “Mr Chris Nenzani has resigned as the President of the Members Council and the Chairman of the board of directors of Cricket South Africa with effect from the 15 August 2020. Mr Nenzani led Cricket South Africa with dedication and astutely since 2013. Mr Nenzani has provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance, and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population”.

In a further development, the Board also confirmed that Acting CEO, Dr Jacques Faul, had decided to end his secondment with immediate effect.

His interim spell was due to end on 15 September 2020.

According to CSA, Faul “has put in place a detail transitional plan that will ensure the organisation makes a seamless transition to a new Acting CEO that the Board will advise on shortly. The Board is forever grateful for the outstanding commitment and leadership that Dr Faul has made and continues to make to CSA and the game of cricket”.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.