ANCWL calls for thorough investigation into death of uMthwalume murders suspect

The league said it believed some information surrounding the death of Siphamandla Khomo in police custody has not been disclosed, and they are calling for the police watchdog to investigate.

DURBAN – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has called on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to thoroughly investigate the death of a suspect linked to the uMthwalume murders on the south coast.

The bodies of five women have been discovered in the area over the past six months.

The death of 41-year-old Siphamandla Khomo, who apparently hanged himself while in police custody on Monday, has frustrated community members who believe he had details on the disappearance of many more women in the area.

Police said Khomo confessed to killing at least four of five women in uMthwalume.

But police minister Bheki Cele said it’s possible that Khomo killed more people than he admitted, and police were looking into this.

“I am told that around here up to about 14 people were reported missing. We will establish, if those people were found, what conditions…are they dead, are they alive and all that. But we have that scope to investigate going forward.”

Nonhlanhla Gabela of the ANCWL said Khomo’s death was unfortunate because he had key information.

Gabela said they believed there is hidden information relating to his death and they called on the Ipid to investigate.

