ANC’s Enoch Godongwana: Corruption is damaging brand of the party

Godongwana said they needed to urgently tackle corruption in order to win back the trust of South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s chair for the subcommittee for economic transformation Enoch Godongwana on Monday said corruption was damaging the brand of the party and dragging it through the mud.

Godongwana said they needed to urgently tackle corruption in order to win back the trust of South Africans.

He was speaking at a progressive business forum webinar, looking at a recovery plan for the economy post-COVID-19.

The ANC said it wanted to reconstruct the economy so that it is new and inclusive.

Godongwana said the first step was to change the image of the ANC that it was corrupt: “Let me start by being frank and open to you and say, the first challenge we have as the ANC is that we operate with the lack of trust from South Africans and lack of business confidence.”

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the ANC had good policies, but implementation was slow.

“We need to show a sense of urgency, because sometimes, those of us who have not worked for government do not know that bureaucracy can be very slow.”

The party said its economic recovery plan was about using resources available to develop South Africa.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.