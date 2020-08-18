5 FS govt officials arrested over corruption, fraud worth R245m granted bail

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said that the suspects were granted R10,000 bail each.

JOHANNESBURG - Five Free State government officials have been released on bail after they were arrested and charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering worth over R245 million.

The allegations are in connection with a company called Rekgonne Community Projects, which had a contract with the provincial Agriculture Department to implement different projects for two years.

Irregularities and disguised payments to one of the officials were discovered during the financial flow analysis of bank accounts in the Estina dairy farm case.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said that the suspects were granted R10,000 bail each.

"It was discovered that there were irregular and disguised payments to one of the officials from a private business person who does business with the department. So they were arrested in July, the official and the business person, the company was also charged with corruption."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.