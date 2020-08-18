2 girls recovering in hospital after deadly attack on family in Ngcobo

CAPE TOWN - Two girls are recovering in hospital after gunmen attacked their home in Ngcobo while they were watching TV.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said that two suspects were arrested within 24 hours on Saturday.

“The 60-year-old woman and her son, 32, were fatally wounded while the daughters aged between 10 and 17 sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital for medical attention,” Soci said in a statement.

“Two cases of murder and attempted murder were opened, and police are following the leads to track and trace the suspects.”

