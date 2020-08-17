Winter rainfall sees WC dam levels rising to healthier levels

The Theewaterskloof and Voelvlei dams have increased by more than 5% in the past week and both dams are more than 80% full this week.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's dams are continuing to benefit from the winter rainfall.

The province's average dam level stands at 66.5%.

The Theewaterskloof and Voelvlei dams have increased by more than 5% in the past week and both dams are more than 80% full this week.

This as the province is currently in the midst of a severe storm with more rain on the cards.

Provincial Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC's spokesperson James-Brent Styan.

"With regards to the ongoing storm that is expected to continue until tomorrow evening, with very cold weather expected overnight and lots of snow expected in the high-lying areas, lots of rain with the risk of localised flooding in low-lying areas, so please do be cautious when travelling around outdoors."

WC DAM LEVELS

Voëlvlei dam - 80.3% full this week (2019: 86.1% | Last week: 74.1%)

Bergriver Dam 101.2% full this week (2019: 100.1% | Last week: 100.8%).

Theewaterskloof dam - 80.4% full this week (2019: 71.5% | Last week: 73.2%)

Garden Route Dam 78.8% this week (2019: 70.2% | Last week: 80.3%)

Clanwilliam Dam 100.6%. (2019: 98.8% | Last week: 100.8%)