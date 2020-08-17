20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Winter rainfall sees WC dam levels rising to healthier levels

The Theewaterskloof and Voelvlei dams have increased by more than 5% in the past week and both dams are more than 80% full this week.

FILE: A view of the Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Picture: EWN
FILE: A view of the Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's dams are continuing to benefit from the winter rainfall.

The province's average dam level stands at 66.5%.

The Theewaterskloof and Voelvlei dams have increased by more than 5% in the past week and both dams are more than 80% full this week.

This as the province is currently in the midst of a severe storm with more rain on the cards.

Provincial Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC's spokesperson James-Brent Styan.

"With regards to the ongoing storm that is expected to continue until tomorrow evening, with very cold weather expected overnight and lots of snow expected in the high-lying areas, lots of rain with the risk of localised flooding in low-lying areas, so please do be cautious when travelling around outdoors."

WC DAM LEVELS

Voëlvlei dam - 80.3% full this week (2019: 86.1% | Last week: 74.1%)
Bergriver Dam 101.2% full this week (2019: 100.1% | Last week: 100.8%).
Theewaterskloof dam - 80.4% full this week (2019: 71.5% | Last week: 73.2%)
Garden Route Dam 78.8% this week (2019: 70.2% | Last week: 80.3%)
Clanwilliam Dam 100.6%. (2019: 98.8% | Last week: 100.8%)

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA