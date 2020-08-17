WC ANC not acting against councillor arrested in connection with taxi violence

The party's Cape Town council caucus said that the official was released without being charged.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it was not taking any action against the councillor arrested in connection with taxi violence.

The party's Cape Town council caucus said that the official was released without being charged.

The ANC's chief whip in council, Thandi Makazi: "We spoke to him yesterday and he indicated that he was released without being charged for anything. We, therefore, call on SAPS to investigate this matter thoroughly and the councillor be charged if found to be on the wrong side of the law."

She's also taken issue with the Transport MEC for highlighting the arrest since the councillor was never charged.

"We call on all political parties to resist the temptation to issue opportunistic statements that could escalate to a very tense situation."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.