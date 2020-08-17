WC Agri MEC, Agri WC welcome lifting of alcohol sales ban

Western Cape Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said that the resumption of alcohol sales and distribution would help save livelihoods.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said that the resumption of alcohol sales and distribution would help save livelihoods.

"It severely hung the agricultural economy of the Western Cape. Thousands of people have lost their jobs and income to sustain their families."

Meyer said that domestic sales still represented more than half of total wine sales.

He said that the domestic market was of importance to the 76% of producers and 72% of cellars harvesting or crushing less than 500 tons per annum.

"The wine industry can now safely reopen, create jobs, generate income and protect lives and livelihoods. The Western Cape is currently busy with the economic recovery plan."

Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom has also welcomed the lifting of the ban on alcohol sales.

"The lifting of the ban on alcohol sales is very good news, especially in the agricultural sector of the Western Cape. We trust that the wine industry can now begin to recover."

