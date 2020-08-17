WATCH: Sports fans still prohibited from attending live matches - Mthethwa

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is briefing the media on the criteria and application process for the second round of the COVID-19 relief funding.

JOHANNESBURG – Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Monday confirmed that under level 2 of the national lockdown, sports fans were still prohibited from attending live matches.

“The new announcement under level 2 still prohibits the sector from having spectators at sporting events and cultural activities, including hosting international sporting events,” Mthethwa said.

“In relation to concerts, entertainment events, and cinemas only 50 people are permitted. The same restrictions will apply to gyms, sports grounds, and public swimming pools. Beaches and public parks will also be open to all activities,” he added.

Mthethwa was speaking at a media briefing on the criteria and application process for the second round of the COVID-19 relief funding.

Mthethwa said that his department would roll-out two processes to implement the sector relief funds.

The minister said that the first process would include the relief for athletes and all technical personnel in the sports sector, while the second process would focus on the arts and culture sector.

Mthethwa admitted that the first round of the distribution of relief funding was not without its challenges.

He said that to date his department had spent a total of R65.7 million, which catered for various categories such as digital applications, the Living Legends Legacy Programme, relief for athletes as well as relief for arts and culture practitioners.

