WATCH LIVE: 40th SADC ordinary summit

JOHANNESBURG – Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders are meeting virtually for their annual summit on Monday, and COVID-19 is expected to dominate talks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to participate in the opening ceremony of the 40th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government, which takes place under the theme: ‘40 Years of Building Peace & Security and Promoting Development and Resilience in the Face of Global Challenges‬.’

