US drug developer Novavax to start mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine experiment in SA

The phase 2B trial study will be conducted on about 2,665 healthy adults and will evaluate the safety and immune response of about 240 medically stable, HIV positive adults.

JOHANNESBURG - United States (US) drug developer Novavax said it would start a mid-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa.

Novavax research chief Gregory Glenn said because South Africa was experiencing a winter surge of COVID-19 cases, the trial has the potential to provide an early indication of efficacy.

South Africa is the fifth-worst affected country with 583,000 coronavirus cases.

