uMthwalume: Authorities call urgent briefing amid reports of suspect’s suicide

Eyewitness News reached out to the provincial police department, but officials have refused to confirm or deny the report. Two men are due in court for the murders this morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have called an urgent briefing in Durban on Monday morning to discuss developments in the investigation into the murders of five women in uMthwalume.

It’s been reported that one of the suspects arrested for the killings has committed suicide in police custody.

Two men were supposed to appear in court on Monday morning, following their arrests last week.

The commission for gender equality said it hopes to see justice for the families soon.

Spokesperson Javu Baloyi said: “We disheartened by these discoveries and we feel that this cannot go on any longer as it is. We hope that the two that have been arrested, that one of them is the actual person who has been killing these women since April. We are calling upon the communities of uMthwalume to work closely with the police.”

