Attacks on Golden Arrow buses continue as 2 buses set alight in Philippi

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow has confirmed, two buses were set alight in Philippi on Monday morning.

The vehicles have been completely gutted.

The bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the buses were en-route to the depot at the time and no passengers were on board.

“This brings to a total of five buses that have been completely gutted in just the last two weeks. We cannot continue, we need help and we need it now. We are calling on SAPS to keep our drivers and commuters safe as they are constitutionally mandated to do.”

Three Golden Arrow buses were targeted during protests on the N2 Highway last week.

Two of them were torched.

