Treasury, DBSA, Infrastructure SA sign MoA to manage R100bn infrastructure fund

JOHANNESBURG - Treasury has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) and Infrastructure SA for the management of the country's R100 billion infrastructure fund.

This is intended to facilitate blended financing from government, the private sector and international financing institutions.

It will also help government tackle problems in South Africa's infrastructure value chain.

This was signed by Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane, Infrastructure SA CEO Kgosientso Ramokgopa and the Development Bank of SA's CEO, Patrick Dlamini.

Mogajane said that this would only finance what had been classified as good projects.

"The project means that those who have the capacity to employ and create more jobs, those that have the capacity to make sure that our economy can be boosted from a productivity point of view, so we are committing as National Treasury on the behalf of government, that all good projects cannot go unfunded."

