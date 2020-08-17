Substation explosion leaves parts of Alexandra without electricity

According to preliminary investigations, attempted vandalism and theft were to blame for the explosion.

JOHANNESBURG – Several Alexandra residents will be without electricity for at least the next two days after an explosion at the Vasco da Gama switching substation.

According to preliminary investigations, attempted vandalism and theft were to blame for the explosion.

Five distributors, which were affected by Sunday night’s explosion, will remain offline until replaced.

#VascoDaGamaOutage

We experiencing power outage in Vasco Da Gama between the 8th&9th Avenue after a box exploded. Technician are sent out to work on repairs. No ert. ^NN pic.twitter.com/hQUzXRFKjJ — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 16, 2020

City Power’s spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “A team is on-site currently to basically assess the damage and start with the repairs from today.”

#VascoDaGamaOutage

Vasco da gama power outage, see attached for more information. ^NN pic.twitter.com/hOuB8QALhr — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 16, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.