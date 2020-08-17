20°C / 22°C
Substation explosion leaves parts of Alexandra without electricity

According to preliminary investigations, attempted vandalism and theft were to blame for the explosion.

Components damaged in the explosion at the Vasco da Gama switching substation in Alexandra. Picture: Supplied
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Several Alexandra residents will be without electricity for at least the next two days after an explosion at the Vasco da Gama switching substation.

According to preliminary investigations, attempted vandalism and theft were to blame for the explosion.

Five distributors, which were affected by Sunday night’s explosion, will remain offline until replaced.

City Power’s spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “A team is on-site currently to basically assess the damage and start with the repairs from today.”

