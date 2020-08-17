Substation explosion leaves parts of Alexandra without electricity
According to preliminary investigations, attempted vandalism and theft were to blame for the explosion.
JOHANNESBURG – Several Alexandra residents will be without electricity for at least the next two days after an explosion at the Vasco da Gama switching substation.
Five distributors, which were affected by Sunday night’s explosion, will remain offline until replaced.
#VascoDaGamaOutage— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 16, 2020
We experiencing power outage in Vasco Da Gama between the 8th&9th Avenue after a box exploded. Technician are sent out to work on repairs. No ert. ^NN pic.twitter.com/hQUzXRFKjJ
City Power’s spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “A team is on-site currently to basically assess the damage and start with the repairs from today.”
#VascoDaGamaOutage— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 16, 2020
Vasco da gama power outage, see attached for more information. ^NN pic.twitter.com/hOuB8QALhr