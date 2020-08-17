Sacci concerned govt not accepting its post-COVID-19 recovery plan

Sacci president Mthokozise Xulu said government does not have time to work on more plans, and it should implement and set up an economic national command council for recovery.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) president Mthokozisi Xulu says the lockdown may be going into level 2, but government still does not have a post-COVID-19 recovery plan.

Xulu has told “inside EWN” that Cabinet is also not accepting a plan proposed by business.

He said the chamber’s plan was formulated by the best minds and government should not waste time repeating the same exercise.

Announcing the easing of restrictions to level 2, President Ramaphosa said government is engaging social partners on a recovery plan



Sacci mobilised business across the economic spectrum to produce a document titled – ‘A new inclusive economic future for South Africa.”

But Xulu said government wants to repeat a similar process.

“The document has not been approved as is by Cabinet, but Cabinet has taken a position now that they are going to consolidate and consider this document as they draft their own, and produce their own economic recovery and reconstruction document. But we believe that as is a lot of the issues that we have highlighted, and worked very hard to unearth, government should be picking up a lot of those things because they are parts that don’t need any policy changes – we just need political will and implementation.”

Xulu said government does not have time to work on more plans.

He said instead, it should implement and set up an economic national command council for recovery.

