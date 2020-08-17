Over 175k ECD jobs hang in the balance, sector says govt failing them

The group said it’s unfair that Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu will use R1.3 billion from the COVID-19 economic stimulus package to create over 36, 000 youth jobs to conduct compliance at ECD centres.

JOHANNESBURG – Members of the early childhood development (ECD) workforce say they will hold a weeklong national protest against government for failing to save the sector.



The group said it’s unfair that Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu will use R1.3 billion from the COVID-19 economic stimulus package to create over 36, 000 youth jobs to conduct compliance at ECD centres.

They argue that more than 175, 000 long-term ECD jobs are likely to be decimated as a result of the pandemic and the national lockdown.

The group said those who do ECD jobs are mostly women working in some 30,000 centres across the country, which without support are set to close their doors permanently.

They said in addition, almost 1 million children will be affected by the closure of the centres and one million other jobs that depend on access to childcare will be affected indirectly.

The protesters said the R1.3 billion has the potential to sustain over 175,000 long-term jobs mostly pioneered by women entrepreneurs at the community level.

The ECD workforce said they have not received any response from Minister Lindiwe Zulu despite sending emails to her office.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.