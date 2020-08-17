Deceased uMthwalume suspect confessed to murders, says Cele

On Saturday, Cele announced that two people have been charged in connection with the recent murders of women in uMthwalume.

DURBAN – Police Minister Bheki Cele has on Monday confirmed to Eyewitness News that one of the two suspects arrested after the bodies of five women were discovered in uMthwalume confessed to the crimes before he committed suicide.

On Saturday, Cele announced that two people had been charged in connection with the recent murders of women in that area.

The bodies of five women have been discovered in the KwaZulu-Natal south coast community over the past six months.

The minister said the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid): “Unfortunately, early this morning, we received information that the guy has committed suicide. For that, we have put the Ipid. We will wait for the report of the Ipid, and you know as the law says, if they die in the hands of the police, Ipid must investigate.”

Cele, however, said that their case against the second suspect depended on the information of the first suspect who committed suicide: “The second guy was only linked from the information from the guy who is deceased. As so, the prosecution has told us that it is weak to enroll the case.”

However, Cele said the police will continue to investigate.

