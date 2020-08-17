20°C / 22°C
Oh baby it's cold outside! Snowfall and freezing temperatures across SA

Parts of the Western Cape could be covered in snow on Monday night. In Gauteng, temperatures will dip to a minimum of zero degrees from Tuesday.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans are battling frustrating supply limits at a time when another cold front is moving in.

Parts of the Western Cape could be covered in snow on Monday night.

In Gauteng, temperatures will dip to a minimum of zero degrees from Tuesday.

SA weather service forecaster Bransby Bulo said: “By Wednesday it will be out to the east of the country, with cold conditions remaining over most parts of the country. For Gauteng, we are looking at temperatures of maximums between 15 degrees and 18 degrees for Tuesday into Thursday.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

