Oh baby it's cold outside! Snowfall and freezing temperatures across SA

Parts of the Western Cape could be covered in snow on Monday night. In Gauteng, temperatures will dip to a minimum of zero degrees from Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans are battling frustrating supply limits at a time when another cold front is moving in.

SA weather service forecaster Bransby Bulo said: “By Wednesday it will be out to the east of the country, with cold conditions remaining over most parts of the country. For Gauteng, we are looking at temperatures of maximums between 15 degrees and 18 degrees for Tuesday into Thursday.”

Western Cape Today 's Weather overview: 17.8.2020 pic.twitter.com/tpM2ldxHKk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 17, 2020

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 17.8.2020 pic.twitter.com/psiKyrGtGN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 17, 2020

