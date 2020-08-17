Now is not the time for complacency, warns Ramaphosa ahead of level 2 lockdown

From midnight on Monday, South Africans will be allowed to meet with friends and family, visit entertainment venues, travel for leisure to other provinces, consume alcohol in restaurants, bars or taverns and buy cigarettes.

JOHANNESBURG - With just hours to go until the country moves to level 2 of the lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned now was not the time for complacency and he said it’s far too early to celebrate.

However, in his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa urged citizens to act responsibly given that many other countries had recorded steep increases in COVID-19 cases after relaxing lockdowns.

Ramaphosa said now was the time to manage risk and ensure the gains the country had made over the last five months to contain the pandemic were not reversed.

Lockdown regulations have had to be reimposed in several parts of Europe as countries there experience a second wave of infection.



Ramaphosa said this must serve as a wake-up call to South Africans who believe that the worst is over.

The President said South Africans must urgently focus efforts to repair the damage done to the economy over the past five months.

He reminded the country that moving down to level two was not a "free for all" as social distancing regulations remain firmly in place.

