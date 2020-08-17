Nenzani’s inaction ultimately cost him his job

Nenzani held the position since 2013, serving two three-year terms plus an additional 12 months to help guide the organistaion through a difficult period. A decision that he admitted he regretted.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa confirmed on Monday that embattled president Chris Nenzani has resigned from the position with immediate effect.

Nenzani held the position since 2013, serving two three-year terms plus an additional 12 months to help guide the organisation through a difficult period, a decision that he admitted he regretted.

The last 18 months of his tenure have been shrouded in controversy and criticism.



Nenzani has come under fire in recent months for a lack of leadership in the organisation's handling of its former CEO Thabang Moroe, who has been found guilty of financial mismanagement in a recent forensic audit.

That lack of leadership came to the fore when Nenzani and the board failed to effectively oversee the acquisition of a new sponsor after Standard Bank had cut ties with the organisation following the investigation into Moroe.

He was also criticised for his handling of cricket's transformation agenda, which has seen many black former players express their experience of discrimination during their time in the national team.

Many of those discussions have happened on social media, with the likes of Alviro Peterson and Ashwell Prince being particularly vocal on the matter. In the last week, Thami Tsolekile has added his voice to the issue, stating that current director of cricket, Graeme Smith kept him out of the Proteas' side when Mark Boucher suffered a career-ending eye injury in 2012.

Throughout these conversations, Nenzani has remained silent, with Smith having to respond to such questions in press conferences or take to social media himself to give his account of events.

To add the dire situation at CSA, chief operations officer, Naasei Appiah was fired on Sunday.

Appiah, along with Corrie van Zyl and Clive Eksteek, had been suspended since October 2019.

The trio were charged with, among other things, dereliction of duty and were found guilty of non-payment of an agreed contract with the South African Cricketer’s Association.

A new president and chairman will be appointed at CSA's annual general meeting scheduled for 5 September 2020.

